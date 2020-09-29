Amnesty halts work in India: Some Twitterati condemn 'sad development', others says 'good riddance'

Social media however is rather divided over this development. While many lamented the "throttling all human rights work in India" others rejoiced at the news.

"A short story in NewIndia in two pictures.. @amnesty forced to shut its India operations! A State that sees human rights advocacy as criminal... Who is still denying the path this country is treading on????" tweeted actor Swara Bhasker sharing a news article wherein an Amnesty report had accused the Delhi Police of torture violence and other human rights violations.

"Best News So Far. Bye Bye Amnesty International - One of the most Anti-India Orgs (sic)," tweeted another user.

Now it must be noted that one does can agree or disagree with Amnesty and its viewpoint and work. However, as one Twitter user noted, "it should be a matter of deep concern for everyone, including its critics, that Amnesty doesn’t feel able to do its work in India". Many others have also argued that this does not set a good precedent.