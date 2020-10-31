Amitabh Bachchan's explanation on today's date and Sean Connery's death will blow your mind

Sir Sean Connery, Academy Award and two-times BAFTA winner, passed away on Saturday, October 31 at the age of 90. Connery was the first actor to portray the fictional spy 'James Bond' on film, a role he was especially notable for.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid his tribute to the 'Original' James Bond in his own goofy way. Amitabh, somehow, explained today's date - 31/10/20 - in relation to '007', saying Connery's death gave life to 007.

Check out his tweet:

T 3707 - What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..

so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..

So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!