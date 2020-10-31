Amitabh Bachchan's explanation on today's date and Sean Connery's death will blow your mind

Sir Sean Connery, Academy Award and two-times BAFTA winner, passed away on Saturday, October 31 at the age of 90. Connery was the first actor to portray the fictional spy 'James Bond' on film, a role he was especially notable for.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid his tribute to the 'Original' James Bond in his own goofy way. Amitabh, somehow, explained today's date - 31/10/20 - in relation to '007', saying Connery's death gave life to 007.
Check out his tweet:
T 3707 - What is the date today ..
31 . 10 . 20 .. add up .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..
so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..
So .. 007 .. !!
Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!
While it was unusual for Amitabh to tweet such a thing, the reactions that came out were nothing less than hilarious.
Check out some reactions below:
Meanwhile, Connery starred in seven films in the Bond spy thriller franchise (every film from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again).
In 1998, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables. Some of his other notable films include Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Dragonheart (1996).
According to BBC News, the veteran actor had just celebrated his 90th birthday in August.
