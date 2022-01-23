Amitabh Bachchan rectifies serial number of his tweet; netizens react with hilarious memes

If you are an ardent follower of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweets, you would notice that the he numbers them to maintain the chronological count. His posts come with a prefix ‘T’ to mean 'tweet' followed by the count. However, earlier this day, the actor messed up the number sequence and took to correct his mistake on the micro-blogging website.

The correction tweet read, "T 4166 - CORRECTION : this 👇🏿 should read T 4166 not 4167..." It was further worded, "T 4167 - .. just my sincere prayers for all that suffer, to be in wellness and safe ... Folded handsFolded hands"

With a following of about 46.9 million, it did not take long for his fans and followers to take note of the actor’s tweet and respond to it. In no time, the tweet hit over 900 likes and several shares and retweets. However, most social media users expressed mocking the correction and counts displayed in the actor's tweets, and suggested that they hardly cared about it.

Taking to the comments section, a Twitter user wrote, "Sir.. Aapke siwa kisi ko ghanta fark nahi padta ki number, sahi tha ya halat (no one expect you really cares of the count, be it right or wrong)."

Sir.. Aapke siwa kisi ko ghanta fark nahi padta ki number, sahi tha ya halat — Vasooli Bhai (@HemantS49654003) January 23, 2022

While another hinted that among his mistakes the biggest one was not choosing actress Rekha.

Sir still your biggest mistake is not choosing her 😭 pic.twitter.com/BWVfvmEmYQ — supreme god (@supreme__god_) January 23, 2022

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Thank god...aapne correct kar diya .. I was banging my head for a very long time that the tweet number should be T4166 instead of T4167...aapne mujhe khud kushi bachaa liya bhagwan....😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FzOvDvckqc — Sye Raa... (@Cherry_Konidela) January 23, 2022

बाप रे बाप

इतना जबर्दस्त ट्वीट

ज्ञान ही ज्ञान

धन्य हैं आप महाप्रभू — कुमार गौतम K. Gautam (@k_gautam009) January 23, 2022

Just as stamps with printing errors were sold for a greater sum among stamp collectors, you could sell your 'CORRECTION TWEETS' as NFT's.



If you like the idea please don't forget to send me some royalty. Thank You! — Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) January 23, 2022

Making mistakes is not bad, but not accepting them.🙏❤ — Manish Mishra✍ (@Manish_Scribe) January 23, 2022

No one cares seriously about the number — TheCricoholicGuy (@CricoholicGuy) January 23, 2022

Itna bada mistake kaise kardiye sir? Mujhe tension hogya tha — Aman Rai🐑 (@AmxnRai) January 23, 2022

Noted. Folded Hands Folded Hands... Folded hands. — संजीव सिंह Sanjeev Singh سنجیو سنگھ (@sanjiiv_singh) January 23, 2022

😂😂😂😂 — Rajshekharan sharma (@RajshekharanS) January 23, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:25 PM IST