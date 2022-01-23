e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan rectifies serial number of his tweet; netizens react with hilarious memes

Swarna Srikanth
If you are an ardent follower of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweets, you would notice that the he numbers them to maintain the chronological count. His posts come with a prefix ‘T’ to mean 'tweet' followed by the count. However, earlier this day, the actor messed up the number sequence and took to correct his mistake on the micro-blogging website.

The correction tweet read, "T 4166 - CORRECTION : this 👇🏿 should read T 4166 not 4167..." It was further worded, "T 4167 - .. just my sincere prayers for all that suffer, to be in wellness and safe ... Folded handsFolded hands"

With a following of about 46.9 million, it did not take long for his fans and followers to take note of the actor’s tweet and respond to it. In no time, the tweet hit over 900 likes and several shares and retweets. However, most social media users expressed mocking the correction and counts displayed in the actor's tweets, and suggested that they hardly cared about it.

Taking to the comments section, a Twitter user wrote, "Sir.. Aapke siwa kisi ko ghanta fark nahi padta ki number, sahi tha ya halat (no one expect you really cares of the count, be it right or wrong)."

While another hinted that among his mistakes the biggest one was not choosing actress Rekha.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
