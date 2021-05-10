Amitabh Bachchan donates to Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara; Twitterati ask 'why not PM CARES?'

The Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi is starting operations from today afternoon with 300 beds.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said 100 more beds will become available on Tuesday.
Sirsa also said that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the centre.
Taking to Twitter, Sirsa wrote, "Sikhs are Legendary. I salute the efforts of Sikhs” These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility."
This news soon spread on Twitter and lot of people appreciated Big B for his selfless deed. However, Twitterati also pointed out something peculiar. They took a jibe at the fact that Senior Bachchan donated to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility and not the PM CARES fund.
The PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, which has received a lot of criticism over the pandemic for the lack of transparency, suddenly started trending on Twitter.
Twitter is currently flooded with memes about Bachchan's loyalty to PM CARES and they are hilarious.
Here are some of the funniest ones. Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)