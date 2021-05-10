Amitabh Bachchan donates to Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara; Twitterati ask 'why not PM CARES?'

The Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi is starting operations from today afternoon with 300 beds.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said 100 more beds will become available on Tuesday.

Sirsa also said that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the centre.

Taking to Twitter, Sirsa wrote, "Sikhs are Legendary. I salute the efforts of Sikhs” These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility."