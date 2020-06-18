Amit Malviya responds to Congress' criticism with Rahul's pic from 2017 Chinese food festival; Twitter says 'thik se toh choose kar leta photo'

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra along with a few Chinese officials.

Malviya claimed that the picture was from 2008 when Sonia Gandhi had visited China. Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote, "Sonia Gandhi and her entire family’s China visit in 2008 is significant. Back then, she or any of her children weren’t holding any public office, then on what basis did they accept Chinese hospitality? Why is the family’s interest, from Doklam to Ladakh, above national interest?"