Amit Malviya responds to Congress' criticism with Rahul's pic from 2017 Chinese food festival; Twitter says 'thik se toh choose kar leta photo'

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra along with a few Chinese officials.
Malviya claimed that the picture was from 2008 when Sonia Gandhi had visited China. Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote, "Sonia Gandhi and her entire family’s China visit in 2008 is significant. Back then, she or any of her children weren’t holding any public office, then on what basis did they accept Chinese hospitality? Why is the family’s interest, from Doklam to Ladakh, above national interest?"
However, the picture was from a Chinese food festival “Diaoyutai Food Festival” held in April 2017 in Delhi. The festival was attended by leaders from other parties as well.
Twitter users brutally trolled Malviya for tweeting the picture. Here are some of the reactions:
Amit Malviya's tweet was probably a response to Rahul Gandhi's criticism. Gandhi on Thursday questioned why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and who is responsible for sending them towards danger. He had earlier attacked Modi, asking why he was "hiding".
"China has committed a big crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask who sent these bravehearts towards danger without arms and why. Who is responsible for this," he asked in a video message.
On Monday night, 20 Indian jawans, including officers, were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised "a befitting reply if instigated" and assured that the sacrifice of the jawans will not be in vain.
(With PTI inputs)
