Amid price hike in summer, Gujarat groom gets 'lemons' as wedding gift

Gujarat: Amid the soaring prices of lemons in Rajkot, it has found a place on the expensive wedding gift list. A groom here was gifted lemons as a wedding gift from his friends and relatives during one of his wedding ceremonies.

In a wedding ceremony in Rajkot's Dharoji town, a group of friends chose to gift lemons to a friend on his special day. Dinesh, the groom's relative, said, "At this time, the prices of lemons in the state and the country have gone up a lot. There is a lot of need for lemons this season. That's why, I have presented lemons."

With high demand for lemons amid rising temperatures, the price of the citrus fruit has skyrocketed in Rajkot with wholesale rates reaching as high as Rs 200 per kg.

The lemon price hike is majorly due to a shortage in supply and high demand during the ongoing summer season. Customers and wholesalers said that the production of lemon is less this time and due to rising temperature and festivals, the demand has soared.

The summer season has just started and the prices have already gone up. Among vegetables, as of now, one of the steepest hikes has been witnessed in the prices of lemon and chillies in Rajkot.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:11 AM IST