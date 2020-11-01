Amid outrage over France attack, Twitter users pan AP report for 'explaining away, justifying beheadings'

In October, France saw a rather horrifying incident, where a radicalised teen beheaded a teacher who had shown cartoons featuring Prophet Muhammad in class. But even as the incident saw widespread condemnation and horror, the narrative has gradually moved away from the issue, now being focused on France's alleged religious biases.
President Emmanuel Macron's comments while eulogizing the teacher had irked many Muslim world leaders. The President's comments that Paty was "killed because Islamists want our future", but that this would not make France give up their cartoons has drawn criticism from across the world, with #BoycottFrance, #BoycottFrenchProducts and other variations of the same hashtag repeatedly trending on social media. And as the debate intensified, many have now moved on to debating free speech, while a few others have begun justifying the sequence of events.
But on Sunday, social media was focused on a slightly different issue. A news article by The Associated Press, explaining why "France incited anger in the Muslim world" is receiving flak from all quarters.
While some of the user berate the publication for failing to meet their journalistic standards, others see the article as being a justification of sorts for the beheading that started the entire debate.
"Why does France incite anger in the Muslim world? Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith all play a role," reads the tweeted blurb from the article.
While a few are convinced that most of those commenting have not bothered to read beyond the caption and headline, most are incensed at what they see as being a "justification" of a beheading.
"A teacher is beheaded for showing a cartoon. Three people are stabbed to death for praying in a Catholic Church. AP: well, y’know, colonialism," commented one Twitter user.
"Absolutely disgraceful from the AP. I feel like the crazies really came out strong this particular Saturday. Guns blazing," commented another.
