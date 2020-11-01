Amid outrage over France attack, Twitter users pan AP report for 'explaining away, justifying beheadings'

In October, France saw a rather horrifying incident, where a radicalised teen beheaded a teacher who had shown cartoons featuring Prophet Muhammad in class. But even as the incident saw widespread condemnation and horror, the narrative has gradually moved away from the issue, now being focused on France's alleged religious biases.

President Emmanuel Macron's comments while eulogizing the teacher had irked many Muslim world leaders. The President's comments that Paty was "killed because Islamists want our future", but that this would not make France give up their cartoons has drawn criticism from across the world, with #BoycottFrance, #BoycottFrenchProducts and other variations of the same hashtag repeatedly trending on social media. And as the debate intensified, many have now moved on to debating free speech, while a few others have begun justifying the sequence of events.