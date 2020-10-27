Amid India-US 2+2 dialogue, MEA Jaishankar's choice of masks has Twitter abuzz

"Jaishankar looks 100% a Bharatiya Minister. Other Ministers should follow the dress code of Rajnath and Jaishankar," tweeted Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

And while many lauded his choice of clothes, and the fact that he had matched his mask with a pocket square, most were left confused by the mask itself. You see, the bright yellow item had a rather distinct shape, curving inwards at the middle, until it bore a rather unfortunate resemblance to an open bill at times.



And while this is not quite so pronounced in most of the front-facing photos tweeted by officials, netizens have pounced on to any pictures that show Jaishankar in profile, outlining the unusual shape of his mask.

Take a look at some of the comments: