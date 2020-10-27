Amid India-US 2+2 dialogue, MEA Jaishankar's choice of masks has Twitter abuzz

The third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper and their Indian counterparts, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently underway. A host of crucial bilateral, regional, and global issues -- including China's efforts to expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region as well as its aggressive behaviour in eastern Ladakh -- will figure in the talks, and many have taken to social media platforms to weigh in on the same.
But at the end of Monday, as photos of the interaction between the Indian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State surfaced, many on Twitter were left marvelling at Jaishankar's sartorial choices.
"Jaishankar looks 100% a Bharatiya Minister. Other Ministers should follow the dress code of Rajnath and Jaishankar," tweeted Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.
And while many lauded his choice of clothes, and the fact that he had matched his mask with a pocket square, most were left confused by the mask itself. You see, the bright yellow item had a rather distinct shape, curving inwards at the middle, until it bore a rather unfortunate resemblance to an open bill at times.
And while this is not quite so pronounced in most of the front-facing photos tweeted by officials, netizens have pounced on to any pictures that show Jaishankar in profile, outlining the unusual shape of his mask.
Take a look at some of the comments: