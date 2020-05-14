Amid COVID-19 pandemic, some Twitter users are sharing their 'favourite' Rahul Gandhi pictures!

The entire nation is dealing with the coronavirus lockdown and while some are partaking in different activities to pass their time at home, there are few who are sharing their favourite 'Rahul Gandhi' pictures on Twitter.
It all started with a user who shared his 'favourite' image of Rahul Gandhi and nominated five of his friends to share their 'favourite' image of Gandhi.
Here's the thread of the pictures of Rahul Gandhi.
Last week, Gandhi called for removing the fear in the minds of people the coronavirus is a deadly disease and build confidence in them it is not a fatal disease for 99%. It is dangerous only to 1% population that is aged or have other diseases like heart ailment or diabetes and all that is to be done is to give them the protection instead of the whole India suffer with fears of dying.
Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases neared 78,000 on Wednesday with further spread of the deadly virus getting detected across Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and the national capital, while the government unveiled measures amounting to about Rs 6 lakh crore in easy loans, additional liquidity and other incentives to help businesses fight the crisis.
