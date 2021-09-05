Amid COVID-19, netizens celebrate #TeachersDay virtually with nostalgic memes

'Teachers' Day' is celebrated in India on September 5th every year to pay homage to the myriad educators that help shape much of our early lives.

The date was selected to coincide with the birth anniversary of coincides with the birth anniversary of India's first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Known as a great teacher, philosopher and politician, he had devoted his life to education and guiding the youth of India.

This is the second consecutive year that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hindered celebrations in India. But as schools remain closed, the occasion appears to have shifted online, with countless individuals paying tribute via social media platforms.

People all over India took to social media to expres the importance of teachers in one's life. As netizens celebrated the day virtually, #TeachersDay trended on Twitter with thousands of tweets (and memes).

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:57 PM IST