American singer Katy Perry turns 37: Fans take to Twitter to share adorable birthday wishes

Musician and television judge, Katy Perry turns 37 today. The star has enchanted a million hearts with her voice and her outfits that's anything but average.

While some celebrities would go for something safe, she always chose something that would be talked about for days, if not years, be it for her music or her outfits.

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, better known by her stage name Katy Perry, is an American singer, songwriter, and television judge who was born on October 25, 1984. She sought a career in gospel music as a teenager after singing in church as a child.

Perry signed with Red Hill Records and released her first studio album under her birth name, Katy Hudson, in 2001, which was a commercial flop.

Perry rose to prominence in 2008 with her second album, One of the Boys, a pop rock record that featured her controversial debut single "I Kissed a Girl" and the song "Hot n Cold," which respectively charted at number one and three on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

As the amazing singer-judge turns 37, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share warm wishes for Katy.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:15 PM IST