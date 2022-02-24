Amazon Prime Video asks movie buffs to explain plot in 5 words, here's how netizens reacted

Watched a movie last night? Though we watch several movies, it isn't that we remember them all to its best. To check if and which movies were reatined and entrained in the minds of people, Amazon Prime Video took to ask movie buffs to explain the film plot in mere five words.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video on February 22 wrote in a tweet, "explain a movie plot in 5 words." To this interesting game, netizens filled in with responses and tried explaining movies in five words. With some typing down the words to play the game, some enjoyed guessing the movie via the conveyed plot cues. Not just that, Amazon too took to guess the movies suggested via internet users.

See post, here:

Let us know! 👂

Take a look at some reactions:

chitti babu will manage everything — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

Moustache hataya pati bana paraya — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) February 22, 2022

Teacher takes 16 students hostage !!

😜 — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) February 22, 2022

ab hogi phir hera pheri — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

esrever ni tub levart emit — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

and this is a reply within a reply 😳 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

Don't need 5words

Single pic is enough I think 😉 pic.twitter.com/0sG564HXLv — AB 🎬🎬 (@aru_dhfm) February 22, 2022

Tribal woman fights police brutality — sed gal fluffle 🌵 (@thokkath0takura) February 22, 2022

Loses memory every 10 minutes. — Sucharita (@Atirahcus) February 23, 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:35 PM IST