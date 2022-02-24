e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Amazon Prime Video asks movie buffs to explain plot in 5 words, here's how netizens reacted

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Watched a movie last night? Though we watch several movies, it isn't that we remember them all to its best. To check if and which movies were reatined and entrained in the minds of people, Amazon Prime Video took to ask movie buffs to explain the film plot in mere five words.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video on February 22 wrote in a tweet, "explain a movie plot in 5 words." To this interesting game, netizens filled in with responses and tried explaining movies in five words. With some typing down the words to play the game, some enjoyed guessing the movie via the conveyed plot cues. Not just that, Amazon too took to guess the movies suggested via internet users.

See post, here:

Take a look at some reactions:

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
