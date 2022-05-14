Amazon founder Jeff Bezos slams US President Joe Biden over 'inflation' tweet

Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos replied to US President Joe Biden over the latter's tweet on bringing down inflation by taxing large corporations.

"You want to bring down inflation? Let's make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share," Biden wrote taking to the micro-blogging site.

In reply, Bezos tweeted suggesting Biden's message being potential to disinformation, "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, Inflation in the US has reached its highest levels since the 1980s. This has followed severe consequences on one's living affecting the price of essential goods like gas, food, healthcare, and housing.

As Business Insider previously reported, some of the most common causes of inflation are excess demand for goods and services, rising costs of wages and materials, currency devaluation, and policies and regulations.

Amazon, the company Bezos founded, has reportedly paid no federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018. Bezos, one of the world's richest people, personally paid nothing in federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011, ProPublica reported last year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Google Translate trends on Twitter after addition of 24 languages

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:58 PM IST