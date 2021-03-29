Amazon employees urinating in bottles: What is this controversy about?

There are reports alleging that the working conditions of United States employees of retail giant Amazon are extremely poor. In this scenario, the employees are mostly delivery agent who find it difficult to take a break during work hours.

But now a recent set of documents posted by American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter alleged that the company was aware of the poor conditions and they did not do much about it.

The documents surface at the time when there are reports stating Senator Bernie Sanders will travel to Alabama on Monday to meet with Amazon workers attempting to unionise.