Amazon adds share clips feature for Prime Video users; here's how you can use it

Tech giant Amazon is rolling out a new feature in the Prime Video that lets its iOS users share video clips from TV shows and movies in the US.

The company said that the clips can be shared on social media or via direct message.

"While watching an episode in the Prime Video app on your iOS mobile device, hit the 'Share a clip' button. This will pause the show and open a clip, edit and share screen," the company said in a blogpost.

"Prime Video will generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched, and you will be able to move the clip forward or backward to fine-tune. You will also be able to preview it before sharing," it added.

According to the company, once you are ready to share a clip, tap the "Share" icon on the screen, and you can upload it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger and WhatsApp.

For the initial rollout, users can only share clips from a limited number of shows.

This feature will be initially available for 'The Boys' (Season One), 'The Wilds', 'Invincible' and 'Fairfax', with more Amazon Original movies and series to follow.

Amazon's decision to allow users to share its content marks a change from other streaming services, which do not currently allow users to upload video clips from their series or movies.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 01:36 PM IST