'Always ahead of his time': Netizens can't keep calm after 2008 film shows Bobby Deol using 'AirPods'

Bobby was dubbed the Italian Stallion when he entered Bollywood, long mane adding to his dashing loverboy charm. Although his debut film “Barsaat” fared way below expectation in 1995, he had a few top hits in the early decade of his career, notably “Gupt”, “Soldier”, “Baadal” and “Bichhoo”.

The actor says that it took him some time to accept the fact that he would have to settle for roles lesser than the lead.

"I used to be a big star once upon a time but things didn't work out. My market value went down. I went through a phase where I couldn't understand why this happened and I started giving up," Bobby told IANS.

He seems to have made a good-enough comeback. His role as the vile Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's web series last year “Aashram” has been appreciated, and he is set to return next year. He has lately been seeing a regular flow of releases, too.

Bobby has projects such as “Love Hostel” and “Aashram” season 2, besides Bollywood deals such as “Apne 2” and “Animal” coming up.

Today, Bobby is on the lookout for roles that help him explore his acting abilities. "I put myself outside my comfort zone when I look for roles. I want to do roles that question the uncertainty and non-belief that one has in oneself. I want to the kind of roles that when people offer them to me and I also go like, 'I don't see myself doing this! Do they really want me to do that?'," he sums up.