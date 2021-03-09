'Always ahead of his time': Netizens can't keep calm after 2008 film shows Bobby Deol using 'AirPods'

Bobby Deol fans have unearthed an image from his 2008 film “Chamku” featuring Priyanka Chopra.
The action thriller, written and directed by Kabeer Kaushik also stars late actor Irrfan Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Danny Denzongpa.
Bobby essays the role of a RAW agent who carries out political assassinations.
In one of the scenes, Bobby can be seen entering a mall wearing what appear to like Apple’s AirPods.
For those unversed, the wireless accessories were launched in 2016, nearly eight years after the film’s release.
The image has garnered attention online with many praising Bobby for delivering performances that were ahead of his time.
Check out the reactions below.
Bobby was dubbed the Italian Stallion when he entered Bollywood, long mane adding to his dashing loverboy charm. Although his debut film “Barsaat” fared way below expectation in 1995, he had a few top hits in the early decade of his career, notably “Gupt”, “Soldier”, “Baadal” and “Bichhoo”.
The actor says that it took him some time to accept the fact that he would have to settle for roles lesser than the lead.
"I used to be a big star once upon a time but things didn't work out. My market value went down. I went through a phase where I couldn't understand why this happened and I started giving up," Bobby told IANS.
He seems to have made a good-enough comeback. His role as the vile Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's web series last year “Aashram” has been appreciated, and he is set to return next year. He has lately been seeing a regular flow of releases, too.
Bobby has projects such as “Love Hostel” and “Aashram” season 2, besides Bollywood deals such as “Apne 2” and “Animal” coming up.
Today, Bobby is on the lookout for roles that help him explore his acting abilities. "I put myself outside my comfort zone when I look for roles. I want to do roles that question the uncertainty and non-belief that one has in oneself. I want to the kind of roles that when people offer them to me and I also go like, 'I don't see myself doing this! Do they really want me to do that?'," he sums up.
