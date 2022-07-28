Akshay Kumar's Dhaago Se Baandhaa song reminded netizens of Tere Naam track

Image credit: Google

Akshay Kumar posted a new song named Dhaago Se Baandhaa from his next film Raksha Bandhan and fans were quick to say that the movie was inspired by another Bollywood number.

The song Dhaago Se Baandhaa reminded fans of Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’ song. Interestingly, the music director for both the songs has been Himesh Reshammiya. Netizens felt that the musician has reused his composition.

“Listening to #RakshaBandhan song Dhaagon sa with Arijit. It has so much of Tere Naam vibe. I think it’s the first time Himesh and Arijit have worked together. A sad solo of this duo would be magical,” commented one user. While another tweet read, “You are right bhai. Even starting tune bilkul Tere naam wale song ki hai if you have noticed, same string wala music.. himesh was also the music composer of tere naam..yaha ka waha chipka rahe hai himesh bhai" were the comments on the song.