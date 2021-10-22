Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi meet onboard Delhi-Lucknow flight but THIS lady caught Twitterati's attention

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav met on a Delhi-Lucknow flight on Friday afternoon.

Reportedly, both the leaders were taking Vistara's 1.35 pm Delhi to Lucknow flight, and according to IANS sources, they exchanged pleasantries, briefly spoke to each other, and said that they will meet soon.

Gandhi and Yadav's picture was widely shared on social media. However, there was another lady in the photograph which caught the attention of several Twitter users.

In the viral picture, the lady was seen standing in between as Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were speaking, and she had donned a similar-looking kurta as the Congress General Secretary.

"Meanwhile, the other lady is wondering how come Priyanka chose the same design dress," a Twitter user wrote. "Like the look dress on the other lady. The usual look a lady gives another wearing same/similar dress !!," wrote another Twitter user.

Check out the reactions below:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party is pitted against the BJP while the Congress is fighting for the party's survival in the state.

Both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had fought the 2017 Assembly election in alliance, but failed miserably. Akhilesh Yadav is now stitching alliances with the smaller parties and has asserted that that he will not ally with any big parties.

