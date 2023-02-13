e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting comedian and social media influencer 'Aiyyo Shraddha'

Even if you made an obvious guess about how one would react while meeting 'Aiyyo Shraddha,' you would get it right to answer PM Narendra Modi's reaction on meeting the social media influencer

Updated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Aiyyo Shraddha | Twitter
On Monday, PM Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. During the visit, he met a few celebrities from Karnataka and reportedly hosted a dinner for them on Sunday night.

From Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, many celebs who greeted and spend time with the Prime Minister have shared their moment on social media.

Comedian Shraddha, who went viral for her recent reel on layoffs, shared a couple of pictures from the meeting. While doing so, she recollected the first reaction of PM Modi to her, and guess what, it was the word she that makes her online presence complete, "Aiyyo!" To the unversed, she is known by netizens as "Aiyyo Shraddha."

Aiyyo Shraddha - PM Modi

Aiyyo Shraddha - PM Modi |

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @narendramodi ji! (sic)"

