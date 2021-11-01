Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 48: Fans celebrate by sharing tribute videos and messages on Twitter

Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai turns 48 today, on November 1. The actress has also won the title of Miss World in 1994.

Her remarkable acting career has positioned her as one of India's most prominent and powerful celebrities. She is well known for her work in Hindi and a few Tamil films.

Rai has won various awards, including two Filmfare Awards, as well as the Padma Shri from the Indian government in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government in 2012.

She has been dubbed "the most beautiful woman on the planet" by the media on numerous occasions.

Aishwarya grabbed the audience's attention in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Subhash Ghai's Taal as she was the main character in both of these films, driving the plot forward.

Aishwarya Rai has been a household name since she won Miss Industry in 1994, and she was a well-known face in the fashion world even before she made her film debut. As a result, it's no surprise that Aishwarya's success and fame in 2021 are unrelated to her involvement in films.

As Aishwarya turns 48, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter celebrate her birthday:

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:22 PM IST