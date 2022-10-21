Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 match, Rohit Sharma's lookalike joins Pakistan cricket team; see pics

e-Paper Get App
A few photos showing a cricketer sharing similar looks with Indian captain Rohit Sharma have gone viral on social media.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Ahead of the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan T20 match, photos of Rohit Sharma's doppelganger are doing rounds on the internet. Interestingly, the player, who has uncanny resemblances with the Indian captain, happens to be a part of the opposite team.

While the photos initially confused cricket fans and netizens, it was then noted that Men in Green's media manager Ibrahim Badees had shared the images in a Pakistan training kit from the Gabba Stadium.

Team India arrived in Melbourne on Thursday for their opening clash of the T20 World Cup. India will open their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Here's how Twitterati reacted when they spot Rohit Sharma's lookalike in the Pakistan cricket team:

