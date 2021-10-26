e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:51 PM IST

Ahead of hearing in Bombay HC, #NoBailToAryanKhan trends on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Aryan Khan | PTI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday opposed the bail plea filed by actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in the cruise drugs seizure case, alleging the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking.

The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

On the other side, Aryan Khan's advocates submitted to the HC an additional note, stating that he has nothing to do with the allegations and counter-allegations that are being circulated between the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities.

The NCB on Tuesday filed its affidavit in response to the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan in the HC.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre is likely to take the plea for hearing later in the day.

Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing, many are trending #NoBailToAryanKhan on Twitter.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:51 PM IST
