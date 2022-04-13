Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding, hilarious memes go viral over on social media

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's grand wedding is soon on calendar. The couple has already began their pre-wedding functions today i.e April 13. Ahead of the special occasion of the lover jodi tying the knot, netizens have took to Twitter with hilarious memes.

To the unversed, Alia-Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony took place today, and is to be followed by a sangeet ritual on April 14. The grand and much awaited shaadi will is scheduled on April 15.

The two Bollywood celebs have began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance, as a couple, at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:12 PM IST