Agrima Joshua claims 'Sanghiness is very ugly', Sanghi girls hit back

Stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua, who had made headlines after receiving flak her jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, recently took to Twitter to call out a user for his nasty comment and said that 'Sanghiness is very ugly'. Soon after her tweet garnered attention on the micro-blogging site, several 'Sanghis' hit back by shared pictures of themselves.
On Monday, Agrima Joshua had shared a picture of the user who had called him 'a product of rape'. Slamming the man, she wrote: "It's always some guy who looks like this."
"Ah, yes, of course he uses God in his cover photos," she tweeted.
"I've never seen a cute guy worry about love jihaad and ricebags. It's always some apologetic looking moron who blames his inability to talk to girls on the existence of Christian and Muslim men," Agrima Joshua added.
After she said that 'Sanghiness is very ugly by itself', several self-proclaimed 'Sanghis' on Twitter hit back at her by sharing their pictures.
A user wrote, "Before mocking @rawathimans for his looks... Kindly put more makeup on ur face..."
Another commented, "So you're a sanghi, by that logic?"
Check out the reactions here:
