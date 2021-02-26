After tractor ride to Bihar Assembly, now RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav cycles to Patna Secretariat; video goes viral

In recent days, as fuel prices surged to dizzying heights across the country, political leaders have found an unusual way to mark their protest. While Shiv Sena leaders in Jammu and Kashmir set fire to a scooty, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose to use an electric scooter to commute to the State Secretariat. Now, Bihar lawmaker and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to join the protests via bicycle.

Earlier on Monday, he had hit out at the BJP led government for the rising fuel prices. "In an agriculture-dominated country, not listening to farmers is injustice. The government has proved that it is anti-farmer. You (BJP) came in power claiming that inflation will be lowered but prices of fuel and LPG cylinder are sky-rocketing," Yadav had told reporters.

Incidentally, this protest comes mere days after the RJD leader reached the Assembly atop a tractor. At the time he had been lending support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.



A video of Yadav cycling down the road has now gone viral. And while some are remarking on Yadav's protest, most of the focus seems to be the officials running alongside. And while we cannot be sure, the policemen as well as the men garbed in formal suits do not seem to be very happy about the brisk pace.