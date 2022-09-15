After specially themed wedding invitation cards, quirky 'marriage contracts' hit the trend; check shaadi agreements that went viral

You might have come across people putting efforts in not just shopping for their marriage, but also going creative to the fullest. In the recent trend of customized invitation cards that ranged from a Constitution-themed design to a tablet strip-like welcome notice, some love birds tied the knot with a 'marriage contract.'

It is no wrong to list down the parameters and wants from a relationship and their partner. The weddings in recent past saw the shaadi jodi keepin their words clear and communicated via their heartfelt and quirky wedding contracts.

Some days ago, a couple from Tamil Nadu signed an agreement on their special day in presence of family and friends. The viral note, believed to have prepared by groom's associates, read, "I, Pooja, hereby allow Hariprasad to play cricket on Saturday and Sunday for the SuperStar Cricket team."

You would enjoy looking at this throwback of similar videos; check:

"Sunday morning breakfast tum banaoge"

The envelope holding the contract paper, read, "Confidential, " which was complimented with the bride's shhh gesture!

The catch, "Never say NO to ghar ka khaana."

Haha, just one last video: