After Snapchat's Bitmoji, Facebook rolls out avatar feature; here's how to create your own Facebook avatar

Facebook today launched Avatars in India. With much of our social interaction these days are taking place online, it's a way to be able to express yourself personally on the social media platform.

Avatars allow you to create a digital persona that's uniquely representative of you and enables you to share a range of emotions and expressions in a fun and personalised way.

The Avatar, is a cartoon-like version of themselves by choosing from a variety of faces, hairstyles and outfits that have been specially customised for India. One will also be able to use the Avatar in Facebook comments, stories, your profile picture and Facebook Messenger chat windows and can even share it on WhatsApp chats.

Here's how to create your own Facebook avatar:

1. Make sure your Facebook app is updated to the latest version. If not, you can head over to Google Play Store or Apple App Store to update.

2. Tap on the icon which is beside the 'notification' icon.

3. Tap on the 'See More' option.

4. Tap on the 'Avatars' option.

5. Next, create and customise your avatar by choosing preferable hairstyle and much more. You can also customise your body shape and make an outfit for your avatar.

6. Tap on 'Done' once you finish customising your avatar.

7. To end the process, you will be required to choose a pose for your avatar. You can share your avatar on your feed with your Facebook friends.

8. You can use your avatar from the sticker section by tapping on the smiley face icon in any text field.