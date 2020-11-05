After receiving flak for calling Shiv Sena a 'progressive party', NYT deletes 'the incorrect tweet'

Following the arrest of "conservative news anchor" Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning in the alleged suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik, New York Times (NYT) was brutally trolled on Twitter after it called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena "a progressive political party".

"One of India’s most famous TV journalists, the conservative anchor Arnab Goswami, was arrested on charges of abetting suicide in Mumbai, where a progressive political party is in power. The move was criticized by some as an attempt to muzzle the press," NYT had tweeted yesterday.

However, after receiving the flak for the "error" of calling Shiv Sena a progressive party, NYT has now deleted the earlier tweet.

"Correction: An earlier version of this article mischaracterized the political party that currently controls Mumbai. It is an opposition party, not a progressive opposition party. The error was repeated in our tweet. We’ve deleted the incorrect tweet," NYT tweeted.