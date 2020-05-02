After President Kovind stresses need to take steps for population control, #PopulationControlLaw trends on Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking timely and effective steps to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring that India takes a leading role in fighting the pandemic. Meanwhile, speaking to a daily, the President also stressed on the need to take steps for population control in the country.

"Large and densely populated countries such as India have to take deliberate steps, especially on the subject of population control. Otherwise, such disasters can have severe consequences in our country," said President Kovind.