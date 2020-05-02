After President Kovind stresses need to take steps for population control, #PopulationControlLaw trends on Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking timely and effective steps to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring that India takes a leading role in fighting the pandemic. Meanwhile, speaking to a daily, the President also stressed on the need to take steps for population control in the country.
"Large and densely populated countries such as India have to take deliberate steps, especially on the subject of population control. Otherwise, such disasters can have severe consequences in our country," said President Kovind.
After the President's suggestion, BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay asked Twitter users to trend #PopulationControlLaw and express the problems arising due to population explosion.
He further claimed that the area of USA is 95,25,067 sq km and children born per day are 10,247. In China, the area is 95,96,960 sq km and the children born per day are 46,299. However, in India, the area is 32,87,263 sq km and the children born per day are 67,385. Upadhyay stated that India needs a Population Control Law.
The BJP spokesperson added that on January 1, 10,247 children were born in America and 67,385 children in India. While the area of America is three times more than India. 67,385 a day means 25 million children in a year, he said. "It is impossible for any country to create two and a half million new jobs every year," he said.
Meanwhile, #PopulationControlLaw trended on the microblogging website. "We completely agree with honourable president's concern over #PopulationExplosion so demand for #PopulationControlLaw. Nobody should be allowed to have max 2 or 3 ( exceptional case) children, despite of their faith and religious practices," said BJP's Khemchand Sharma.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)