After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans wait for Jawan

After a brief break of four years, Shah Rukh Khan showed yet again why he is considered the King with his recent release, Pathaan. He restated that he is the biggest crowd-puller in Bollywood right now and truly one of the last superstars.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been dominating the box office since its release. Not only has it become the highest Bollywood opener of all time, but has also shattered multiple records at the box office.

The actor’s film has been watched by more than 1.15 crore people within just 4 days.

Amid the massive success of Pathaan, SRK fans have started the countdown for his next film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, this film will see SRK star opposite Nayanthara.

Jawan is scheduled yo release on June 2, 2023.

A user on Reddit shared the poster of Jawan and wrote, “125 days to go…jaldi milte hai…Jawan se. What are you hoping to see in this film?" Commenting on this thread, one user wrote, “I wish jawan wud be SRKs comeback. Trust me this gonna be killer" while another comment read, “Atlee does mass entry and elevation scenes really well, so we can rightly expect some superb SRK scenes with great style." Another user wrote, “It’s gonna smash the BO for sure. Will do bigger than Pathaan IMO"

To add to this madness, during SRK's #AskSRK session on Twitter earlier this week he had an epic response when a fan asked him about Jawan’s teaser.

The user wrote, “So many teasers/trailers coming with Pathaan. Lage hatho Jawan ka teaser bhi daal hi do kal @iamsrk #AskSRK.” What caught our attention was Shah Rukh’s prompt reply. He replied, “Humaara teaser pyaar ke saath aata hai…picture ke saath nahi!! Ha ha.”

