After Munawar Faruqui joins Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp', netizens dig up his old tweets mocking actor

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was on Tuesday announced as a contestant for the upcoming reality show "Lock Upp". Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the show.

The "captive" reality show will live stream 24x7 and feature 16 "controversial" celebrities, who will be put together in a lock up for months without amenities.

Faruqui, who is also a rapper, said he is aware that his journey during the show will be "challenging" but he is prepared for it.

"Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind show, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it's going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show," the 30-year-old comedian said in a statement.

Meanwhile, after Faruqui was announced as the contestant for the reality show 'Lock Upp', netizens dug up the comedian's old tweets in which he is mocking Ranaut.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Twitter user wrote, "Divided by Ideology, United by Money!" "Such a smart move by Ekta Kapoor to bring #MunawarFaruqui and Kangana Ranaut together for the TRP for the new show Lock Upp," said another user.

Check out the tweets below:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 05:09 PM IST