After Mahua Moitra, Congress Chief Kharge's ₹84,184 Louis Vuitton scarf sparks controversy on Twitter

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who called himself 'Bhoomi Putra' during his speech in the Upper House, was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament on Wednesday.

While PM Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament, the jacket was presented to Modi by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament. Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla shared a picture detailing the price of the scarf worn by Mallikarjun Kharge. According to the image posted by the BJP leader, the Louis Vuitton scarf costs Rs 84,184. He also compared Kharge's 'expensive' fashion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sustainable fashion'.

Taste Apna Apna , Message Apna Apna



PM @narendramodi sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment



Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf 🧣 ((not making any judgment)) pic.twitter.com/RijtfCCsGq — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 8, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been the target of trolls on Twitter since his speech in parliament on Wednesday.

Previously, in August 2022, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was trolled for carrying a Rs 1.6 lakh Louis Vuitton bag to Parliament.

Apart from the BJP spokesperson taking a dig at Khrage, and harsh trolls, here are a few memes from Twitter.

Louis Vuitton should be penalised, ek LV k chakkar me do eminent politicians are being trolled @kharge & @MahuaMoitra - ye sab Modi ka kiya Dhara hai pic.twitter.com/6THYO97uk6 — Sumi🇮🇳 (@Sumi_Scorpio) February 8, 2023

Kharge should distribute Burnol to all the cry babies who are crying at him wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf 🧣 pic.twitter.com/4u7bPqLeqs — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 (@ChekrishnaCk) February 8, 2023

"Poor" #Kharge wearin LV scarf. There couldn't be worse brand positioning for both 😄 pic.twitter.com/Gi3UvOG3MT — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) February 8, 2023

Louis aur Vuitton ki Sarkarrrrrr….



Loyalist of ITALY !!! — ❤Hitaarth Mehta 42❤🇮🇳 (@HitaarthMehta42) February 8, 2023

It'll take a lot more than an LV scarf to make Kharge look dapper 🤣 — Meena Krishnakumar (@MeenaKrishnaku2) February 8, 2023

Read Also BJP taunts Kharge for wearing expensive Louis Vuitton scarf after PM Modi wears recycled plastic...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)