After Mahua Moitra, Congress Chief Kharge's ₹84,184 Louis Vuitton scarf sparks controversy on Twitter

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who called himself 'Bhoomi Putra' during his speech in the Upper House, was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament on Wednesday.
While PM Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament, the jacket was presented to Modi by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.
BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament. Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla shared a picture detailing the price of the scarf worn by Mallikarjun Kharge. According to the image posted by the BJP leader, the Louis Vuitton scarf costs Rs 84,184. He also compared Kharge's 'expensive' fashion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sustainable fashion'.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been the target of trolls on Twitter since his speech in parliament on Wednesday.
Previously, in August 2022, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was trolled for carrying a Rs 1.6 lakh Louis Vuitton bag to Parliament.
Apart from the BJP spokesperson taking a dig at Khrage, and harsh trolls, here are a few memes from Twitter.
