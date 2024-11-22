After Karnataka, Haryana Sees ₹1.2 Cr-Worth Land Rover Defender Taxi On Roads; Video Of Luxury Car With Yellow Number Plate Goes Viral

Haryana's Defender Taxi Goes Viral | Instagram: Gurugram Shehar ™

What if you book a taxi to see a luxury car like Porsche or Range Rover arriving to pick you up? We are sure it would make your day!

You would be excited to know this could go beyond your imagination and be a real thing if you are in Karnataka or Haryana. After a video of a classy Land Rover Defender Taxi running on the roads of the South Indian state went viral earlier, a similar incident has surfaced from Gurgaon now.

Land Rover Defender taxi on roads of Haryana

A video of a Land Rover Defender being used as a taxi in Gurgaon (also Gurugram) has rolled out on the internet. It shows the expensive vehicle carrying a yellow number plate, which reads, "HR55AU0900". Defender 110 HSE which is being driven on the roads of Haryana is said to be priced around Rs. 1.2 crore on road, while its ex-showroom rate is said to Rs. 1.03 crore in the city.

Defender 110 HSE price in Gurgaon | https://www.carwale.com/

In the video, the Land Rover Defender was seen being driven on the roads of Haryana with not a white number plate, but a yellow one suggesting it to be a cab that people could hire.

Netizens react

As it is not quite usual to spot a luxury car available for hire or more of being used as a taxi to ferry passengers, these visuals from Gurgaon surprised and amused netizens. People were also curious to know how they could book this taxi and take a ride.

Being uploaded on Instagram during late October, the video of the Land Rover Defender Taxi is going viral even today. It has already received more than 46,000 likes. Auto lovers have flooded the comments section of the viral video with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis to express their excitement on seeing this classy car as a taxi.

More details about the vehicle

According to details from the RTO, the Land Rover Defender carried the vehicle class "Motor Cab (LPV)" instead of being a private car, which is represented as "Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)". Further, the vehicle is said to be a petrol-fuelled one. which holds a registration date of September 4, 2024 from Gurgaon RTO in Haryana.