After Kangana Ranaut's tweet about drugs, Twitter wonders who's Vicky Kaushik

Alleging that there are rumours about actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik, being cocaine addicts, actress Kangana Ranaut has suggested that these Bollywood personalities should send their blood samples for drug test. Kangana took to her verified Twitter account on Wednesday to make her allegation, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

"I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia," tweeted the actress.