After Kangana Ranaut's tweet about drugs, Twitter wonders who's Vicky Kaushik

Alleging that there are rumours about actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik, being cocaine addicts, actress Kangana Ranaut has suggested that these Bollywood personalities should send their blood samples for drug test. Kangana took to her verified Twitter account on Wednesday to make her allegation, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.
"I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia," tweeted the actress.
Soon after the tweet grabbed attention on the micro-blogging site, 'Vicky Kaushik' made its way to the Twitter trends as netizens wondered who he was. When IANS texted enquiring about the identity of Vicky Kaushik, who has been mentioned by Kangana in her tweet, the actress' manager clarified that Kangana had intended to write the name of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and "Vicky Kaushik" happened due to a "typo error". But this didn't stop netizens from sharing rib-tickling memes and jokes.
A user wrote, "Who is Vicky Kaushik??? Ma'am drugs krke Twitter pr aayi ho kya?"
Another tweeted, "Normal people will read it ‘Vicky Kaushik’, on heavy dose of drugs will read it Vicky Kaushal."
Here are a few reactions:
