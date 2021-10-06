After Facebook, it's #jiodown; netizens use memes to complain about poor network

Social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a six-hour-long outage on Monday evening with users across the world, including those in India reporting that they were unable to send or receive messages.

Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Similarly, it seems that today the network of Reliance Jio is down for Indians.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, doing business as Jio, is a widely used Indian telecommunications company. It operates a national LTE network with coverage across all 22 telecom circles. It uses only voice over LTE to provide voice service on its 4G network.

Today, multiple users took to Twitter to complain of a bad network claiming that they are unable to call others. As netizens complained, #jiodown has been trending on Twitter.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Wednesday, October 06, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:08 AM IST