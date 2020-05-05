After Boys Locker Room, Girls Locker Room trends on Twitter

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police took a schoolboy into custody after initiating a probe against the Instagram chat group "Bois Locker Room" (boys locker room) where photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified.

The teen, who is a student of a reputed Delhi-school, has identified 20 more boys, who were the participants of the said group. The perpetrators reportedly study in class 11 and 12, and spread across 4 to 5 schools in the national capital. Speaking to IANS over the phone, Anish Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime, said, "We have asked Instagram to share the details of the members and admin of the said group, including their names, IP addresses etc."

Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group kicked up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning 'gang rapes'.

The incident came to light after a girl from south Delhi shared a screenshot on social media, exposing the said group and scores of similar groups.

She wrote, "A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG."

The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where they could be seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments over them.