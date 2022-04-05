After being slammed over glorifying poverty, Anand Mahindra posts Mount Everest's snow rich look

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is among those whom netizens look up to. He is known for sharing trendy and note-worthy content on social media.

The recent post by the industrialist was captioned to read, "360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the big picture." It carried along a spectacular snow rich view of the mountain.

Earlier, he had posted an image that attracted flak from Twitterati over glorifying poverty. The post showed a couple riding on a bike with lots of luggage.

