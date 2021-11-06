e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

#AfgvsNZ: Twitterverse floods with funny memes as India’s fans pray for Afghanistan's win over New Zealand

FPJ Web Desk
Things have started to get quite hilarious as Indian cricket fans are now hoping for a miraculous victory for the neighbours over New Zealand.

With India's fate now in Afghanistan's hands, Indian cricket supporters have come to a conclusion as to support Afghanistan in the match.

To qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must defeat Namibia on November 8, but Afghanistan must defeat New Zealand first on the 7th of November. New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals if they win on Sunday, while India and Afghanistan will be eliminated.

Thus, keeping everything in mind Indian fans are now pleading for Afghanistan to defeat the Black Caps in order for India to remain in the tournament.

This has led to what seems like a never-ending meme fest on various social media platforms, especially Twitter.

Have a look at a few hilarious memes by Indian cricket fans that have taken over the internet:

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 04:53 PM IST
