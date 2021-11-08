e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 11:43 AM IST

#AFGvsNZ: Broken-hearted Indian fans cope up using memes as New Zealand qualify for semis

FPJ Web Desk
New Zealand's players celebrate after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (not pictured) during the ICC men?s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 7, 2021. | AFP

A clinical bowling performance followed by a solid batting display led New Zealand to a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last Super 12 stage match and helped them qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Sunday.

The victory took the Black Caps to eight points, with four wins from five matches. It confirmed a top-two place in Group 2 for them, along with Pakistan, as the two teams join England and Australia from Group 1 in the semi-finals. This is the third time that New Zealand have made it to the semi-finals in T20 World Cups following 2007 and 2016.

The result also ended the semi-final hopes of India, who play their final match on Monday, as well as Afghanistan. The second match of the day, between Pakistan and Scotland, will confirm who finishes first in the group.

Dejected Indian cricket fans took to socal media to vent out their mixed feelings.

With inputs from IANS.

