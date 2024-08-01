'Adjust Karlo, Mein Nahi Utar Rahi': Ticketless Woman Rests On Train Berth With Son, Refuses To Allow Reserved Passenger Occupy It (Video)

Two women ended up in an argument over a train seat where both mentioned about having paid the same amount to travel on it. Both pointed out the seat was not an RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) and a confirmed booking. The woman who was resting on the berth with her son allegedly didn't have a valid ticket for it, while the other claimed she was reserved to occupy the upper berth by wasn't being allowed to by this ticketless passenger.

Many such incidents are coming to light lately, where women occupy someone else's seat in trains and then refuse to give up leading to chaotic situations.



The incident was recorded on camera by a fellow commuter who witnessed the fight that broke out between the two women. The video opened by the ticketless woman saying to the other, "I have paid the same money as you have...Try to adjust. I won't get down (Adjust karo. Mein nahi utar rahi)."

The exact details about the incident are unknown, however, it was learned that the woman who was standing below had a reservation for the upper berth, which was already occupied and refused to be given to her as she arrived.

The woman who was resting on the berth despite not having a valid ticket for it was stern about not leaving space. She asked the woman who carried a confirmed ticket to call the TC and resolve the matter if she had an issue with 'adjusting.' "I am going to call the TC. You may call. I will speak to them," she said while repeatedly refusing to allow the passenger to occupy her reserved seat.

The video from this train-based incident is going viral on social media. One of the X users shared this footage online and pointed out that such cases are quite often seen these days where ticketless occupants refuse to give away the seat to the reserved person. The X user tagged the railway ministry to address the matter and facilitate passengers with a confirmed ticket without any inconvenience.