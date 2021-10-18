'Actors today need to learn a lot from a legend like you': Netizens remember actor Om Puri on his 71st birth anniversary

Today marks the 71st birth anniversary of Indian veteran actor Om Prakash Puri, who was born on 18 October 1950. Puri acted in mainstream Bollywood, independent and art films.

Om Prakash Puri, a Padma Shri awardee and renowned actor, had a long and illustrious career. He is well known for his author-backed parts in films like as Aakrosh (1980), Arohan (1982), Ardh Satya (1983), and television shows such as Sadgati (1981) and Tamas (1987), as well as lighthearted roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) and Chachi 420. (1997). Puri also acted in English films in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Puri is thought to have been unaware of his exact birth date for much of his youth. He had cited 9 March 1950 as his date of birth throughout the majority of his schooling, despite being born two days after Dussehra.Puri did not adopt the date of 18 October till he was an adult and checked up the date of Dussehra celebrations in the 1950 calendar.

As we celebrate the legendary actor's 71st birth anniversary, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:12 PM IST