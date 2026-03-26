'Absolute Idiots, Zero IQ': Video Shows Man Jumping On His Car, Claiming It Helps Fit '7-8 Litres' Extra Fuel - VIDEO

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Amid growing public anxiety over fuel availability linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, a bizarre video from a petrol pump has taken social media by storm. The clip shows a man attempting an unusual “jugaad” by shaking and jumping on his vehicle while refuelling, claiming the method helps accommodate more diesel in the tank.

Man claims shaking vehicle creates more space for fuel

In the now-viral video, a reporter interacts with people waiting at a fuel station amid rumours of a possible fuel shortage. During the interaction, she approaches a man standing behind his vehicle, repeatedly bouncing and pushing it while fuel is being filled.

When asked what he was doing, the man explained that he had heard diesel supplies might stop the following day. According to him, shaking the vehicle allows the liquid to settle, making room for additional fuel. He confidently claimed the trick could add nearly seven to eight extra litres.

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The unusual act continued even as the petrol pump attendant proceeded with refuelling, leaving viewers both amused and confused.

Social media reacts: Humour, criticism and science lessons

After the video was shared online, it quickly crossed over a million views, triggering a flood of reactions. While some users jokingly supported the man’s confidence in his “hack,” many others questioned the logic behind it.

Several users mocked the idea, comparing it to outdated myths like hitting televisions for better signal reception. Others used the moment to explain basic fuel mechanics, pointing out that modern vehicles are engineered to prevent such manipulation.

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Does shaking a vehicle really allow extra fuel?

Automobile experts say the claim has no scientific basis. Modern fuel tanks are designed with ventilation and vapour recovery systems that automatically release air as fuel enters. This system ensures the tank fills safely to its intended capacity without requiring any physical movement.

Shaking or tilting a vehicle does not increase usable tank volume. At most, it may temporarily shift fuel already inside the tank, but it cannot create additional storage space. Overfilling a tank can also be risky, potentially damaging emission control systems or causing fuel spillage.

The viral moment also highlights how rumours about shortages often lead to panic behaviour at fuel stations. Experts advise motorists to rely only on official government announcements regarding fuel supply instead of social media speculation.