Why are Shah Rukh Khan fans asking a news channel to apologise

On Thursday, keywords 'ABP News apologize to SRK' made it to the top Twitter trends as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans demanded an apology from the news channel. This comes after the news channel named the actor in the list of celebrities to be summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
After several media reports suggested that actor Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are on the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar, ABP had apparently guessed the names of the actors as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. The anti-drug agency had, however, denounced the claims.
In a statement issued, the NCB said that no fresh summons have been issued to others, thus denouncing rumours about Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are currently under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the drug probe.
Furious SRK fans took to the micro-blogging site to demand an official apology from the news channel. A user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan is busy in making India proud and proud were India media is busy in spreading fake news against him . Shame on media ."
Another user shared a screenshot of his mail to ABP channel's regulatory head Kishan Singh Rawat.
The mail read: "Respected Sir,
I would like to bring to your notice that ABP News is peddling fake news against India's beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Repots by ABP claimed that SRK was summoned by NCB for further probe. However, NCB has clearly denied the claim made by ABP News.
It must be journalism for you but it is at the cost of somebody's reputation.
It is unacceptable. We demand a formal apology by ABP to be showcased at prime time stating that the claim of SRK being involved in the drug controversy is false."
Check out the tweets here:
