Why are Shah Rukh Khan fans asking a news channel to apologise

On Thursday, keywords 'ABP News apologize to SRK' made it to the top Twitter trends as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans demanded an apology from the news channel. This comes after the news channel named the actor in the list of celebrities to be summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

After several media reports suggested that actor Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are on the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar, ABP had apparently guessed the names of the actors as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. The anti-drug agency had, however, denounced the claims.

In a statement issued, the NCB said that no fresh summons have been issued to others, thus denouncing rumours about Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are currently under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the drug probe.