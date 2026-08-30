'Ab Peeche Nahi Hatungi': Viral Jantar Mantar Girl, Who Apologised For Abusing PM, Blames Modi For ‘Making Life Hell’ In New Video

15-year-old girl from Noida, Ruchika Singh, has once again spoken out after becoming the focus of a political controversy over remarks she allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

In a video posted on Sunday, Singh appeared visibly angry as she described the intense backlash she has faced since clips of the protest surfaced online. She claimed that the controversy had dramatically changed her life and said she was now being forced to hide her face in public.

Her latest video comes days after she had apologised for the derogatory remarks, saying the incident had triggered severe criticism and hostility online.

Watch the viral video here

‘You have made my life hell’

Speaking directly to the Prime Minister, Singh said she felt she had lost her freedom and was struggling to live normally after the controversy.

“Modi ji aapne meri zindagi narak bana di hai. Matlab ek 15 saal ki bacchi ke piche aap haath dho ke pad gaye,” she said.

She further alleged that she had been subjected to repeated harassment and pressure following the incident.

“Aapne itna torture karwaya mujhe har jagah. Mere paas ab khone ke liye kuch nahi hai. Jo tha, wo sab chala gaya,” Singh said.

The teenager claimed that she could no longer move around freely or live normally without concealing her identity.

“Na mai kahi jaa sakti hu, na mere paas koi freedom hai, na mai kahi reh sakti hu. Mujhe muh chhupa ke rehna pad raha hai har jagah,” she said.

From apology to defiance

Singh's latest comments mark a sharp change in tone from her earlier apology. While she had previously expressed regret over her remarks against Modi, her new video was confrontational and emotional.

Calling the Prime Minister a “kaayar” (coward), she ended her message with a declaration that she would not back down.

“Modi ji aap kaayar ho aur ab mai piche nahi hatne waali, aap yaad rakhlo,” she said.

The controversy has since raised questions over the intense online scrutiny faced by a minor after a political incident.