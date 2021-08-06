'Ab dangal hoga': Twitter removes MS Dhoni's blue verified badge; offended fans respond with memes

American micro-blogging and social networking platform Twitter on Saturday removed the blue tick from legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's account.

The blue tick on a Twitter handle is to let people know that the social media account is authentic. It said to receive the blue badge, the person's account must be authentic, notable, and active.

ANI tried to contact Twitter to ascertain the reason behind it and is still awaiting its reply.

Dhoni last tweeted a link to his video on Instagram on January 8, 2021 with the caption, "If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market."

In the video, Dhoni could be seen eating strawberries fresh off a farm.