Aardvark born in UK Chester Zoo gets Harry Potter series inspired name; see pics

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? Out of fiction, comes a real life Aardvark born in UK Chester Zoo. The newly born animal was named over a character from the J. K. Rowling series. Yes, similar to your guess and the uncanny resemblance - the Aardvark was named 'Dobby', the house-elf in the Harry Potter series.

Dobby’s sex was not determined during the time of birth, later it was announced on Twitter that Dobby is a girl. The tweet read, “IT’S A GIRL. We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl.”

The images of the Aardvark, born after about 90 years at the UK Zoo, was shared by the official page of the zoo on social media. "Dobby the aardvark will melt your heart," read the post captioned.

The new HP comic inspired kiddo is being hand-reared every evening by zookeepers, who regularly in ternvals of a few hours feed it with nutrition through to help it gain strength, according to the Chester Zoo website.

See pictures, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:14 PM IST