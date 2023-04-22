'Aapka cute sa Temjen,' says Nagaland Minister in his Earth Day viral wish

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along | twitter

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is once again winning hearts on social media. On the occasion of Earth Day, the minister took to Twitter to wish his followers with his witty caption.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to spread awareness about crucial environmental issues, including the rampant increase in pollution, global warming, and deforestation, which destroy the planet.

He wrote, ''Don't you like the smell of soil when it rains? Then, take responsibility of your future on this Earth Day and protect nature. Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.'' He signed the letter saying, ''Aapka cute sa Temjen (Yours cute Temjen).''

What caught everyone's eye was 'Aapka cute sa Temjen (Yours cute Temjen).

To,

Dearest Friends



Date: 22th April, 2023



Sub: Leave Everything Just think

"बारिश के पहली बूंद वाले मिट्टी की खुशबू"



पसंद है ना? तो, इस #EarthDay पर अपने भविष्य के लिए जिम्मेदारी उठाओ और प्रकृति को बचाओ!



"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the… pic.twitter.com/NdfMbfXmIx — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 22, 2023

Netizens commented under his post to appreciate him and also give him some advice regarding Earth Day.

"Petrichor - smell of mud when it rains - is indeed very calming! I would say, don't leave everything but continue doing your work while thinking about "बारिश के पहली बूंद वाले मिट्टी की खुशबू" and being in gratitude and show respect to mother #earth. #EarthDay2023 #EarthDa," wrote a user.

"Sir aapko apne state me solar aur EVs ko badhaawa dena chahiye.. greens to bahut hai udhar.. baki sab me bhi go green hona chahiye," advised another user.

"Cute sa Tamjen Hume bhi Milne ka mauka do … Nagaland trips and dates promote karo," commented another user.