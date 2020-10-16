'Aap Dream11 pe team bana lo...: Twitter launches meme fest as Dinesk Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday announced that Dinesh Karthik has informed the team management that he wished to handover the captaincy to Eoin Morgan to focus on his batting.

KKR will next face defending champions Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The match is likely to be Eoin Morgan's first as the KKR skipper.

Despite four wins from seven matches, KKR has not looked in perfect form with inconsistent performance of their batsmen being a major cause of concern for the team management.

Twitter users launched a meme fest, with some mocking Karhik over his captaincy.

