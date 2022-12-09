Aamir Khan trolled on Twitter as the PK actor performs puja in viral photos | Twitter

On Thursday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted together during a puja conducted at the star's new office. Photos from the occasion were shared on social media by guests who attended the festivity. Pictures of the actor performing the aarti have attracted trolls as netizens compared the case with his atheist roles in popular films like Laal Singh Chaddha and PK.

Aamir wore a sweatshirt and denim along with a Nehru cap and a cloth around while he held the kalash during the ritual. However, the exact reason behind the happening is unconfirmed while some reports claim it to be the inauguration of the Bollywood actor's Productions House in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, netizens took to take a dig into the viral photos. Check out some reactions:

What am I seeing, God is this real?😳 Can't beleive..That Superstar who said all these pooja and duties which we perform by believing in God is just fake in his film is now doing it all by himself? Jo logon ko bolta tah ki ye sab karna bandh karo ab wahi kud ye sab kar raha hey🤣 — Vineeth N (@Vineeth04031853) December 8, 2022

Bass abb jeevan mein kuch nahi bacha dekhne ko.. pic.twitter.com/EWM2QyUKiR — The Misguided Youth (@TheMisguidedYo1) December 8, 2022

Aamir khan post debacle of his movie Lal Singh Chhada. pic.twitter.com/nZA0M1EkrK — Rama Subrahmanyam (@ramug0137) December 9, 2022