Aamir Khan trolled on Twitter as the PK actor performs puja in viral photos

On Thursday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted together during a puja conducted at the star's new office. Photos from the occasion were shared on social media by guests who attended the festivity. Pictures of the actor performing the aarti have attracted trolls as netizens compared the case with his atheist roles in popular films like Laal Singh Chaddha and PK.
Aamir wore a sweatshirt and denim along with a Nehru cap and a cloth around while he held the kalash during the ritual. However, the exact reason behind the happening is unconfirmed while some reports claim it to be the inauguration of the Bollywood actor's Productions House in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, netizens took to take a dig into the viral photos. Check out some reactions:
