Aaj Tak journalist says 'Mamata Banerjee has extended lockdown till April 40'; triggers meme-fest on Twitter

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday declared extension of the lockdown till April 30, soon after a video-conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with CMs of different states where a broad consensus emerged about expanding the duration of the shutdown amid spurting COVID-19 cases.

Banerjee said the prime minister noted that the next two weeks were going to be "crucial and critical" in the fight against COVID-19.

All schools and colleges in West Bengal will remain closed till June 10, she added.

(With PTI inputs)