Aaj Tak journalist says 'Mamata Banerjee has extended lockdown till April 40'; triggers meme-fest on Twitter

Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi had a slip of the tongue on-air, which has gone viral and has led to hilarious jokes and memes on Twitter.
Tripathi, instead of saying that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has extended the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic to April 30, the news anchor said April 40. Some Twitter users pointed out the gaffe and since then #40April and #40_अप्रैल is trending on the microblogging website.
To her defence, Chitra Tripathi said that she got confused as the top band of the screen showed "40 people died in 24 hours". Taking to Twitter she wrote, "See the top band of the screen. Yesterday, 40 people died in 24 hours. At the same time, the data was spinning in the mind..the death of forty people in one day from coronavirus is disturbing..the data was left in the mind..so that's why .."
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday declared extension of the lockdown till April 30, soon after a video-conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with CMs of different states where a broad consensus emerged about expanding the duration of the shutdown amid spurting COVID-19 cases.
Banerjee said the prime minister noted that the next two weeks were going to be "crucial and critical" in the fight against COVID-19.
All schools and colleges in West Bengal will remain closed till June 10, she added.
(With PTI inputs)
